Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A generation of Brits grew up watching characters such as Minogue's Charlene Robinson and her on-screen beau Scott Robinson, played by Jason Donovan Photo: AFP
entertainment

Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan to reunite for 'Neighbours' finale

0 Comments
LONDON

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan will return to Australian soap opera "Neighbours" for its finale after an absence of more than 30 years, the soon-to-be axed show's creators said Sunday.

The Australian stars both launched their careers on the long-running program, which announced in March that it will cease production next month after nearly 37 years on small screens.

The show struggled to find a new home in Britain -- where it has enjoyed a cult following for decades -- after current broadcaster Channel 5 said it would not continue to carry it.

Before global stardom beckoned, Minogue and Donovan won popularity as an on-screen couple in the soap in the late 1980s and were secretly a real-life item at the same time, although their romance did not last.

"We are thrilled that Jason and Kylie have come home to play a very special part in our series finale," the soap's executive producer Jason Herbison said on Twitter.

"Scott and Charlene are the ultimate 'Neighbours' couple and it would not feel right to end the show without them," he added, referring to the names of their on-screen characters. "It has been an emotional experience for them, for us and I'm sure it will be for our viewers."

Melbourne-based "Neighbours", which also launched the careers of Margot Robbie and Russell Crowe, announced nearly two months ago that it would end production.

A generation of Brits grew up watching characters such as Minogue's Charlene Robinson and her on-screen beau Scott Robinson, played by Donovan, as well as an ensemble cast that over the years included Guy Pearce, Natalie Imbruglia and Liam Hemsworth.

The pair had already prompted speculation about a possible return after posting images on Instagram of what appeared to be a "Neighbours" script.

Minogue -- known internationally simply as Kylie -- first shot to fame through her time on the soap from 1986 to 1988, before she went on to a pop career.

The star teamed up with Donovan for 1988 duet "Especially For You", which sold more than a million copies in Britain alone and topped the charts across Europe and Australasia.

Donovan's career since then has seen him star in musicals and speak frankly about his struggles with drug addiction.

The duo reunited on stage in 2012 -- for the first time in over two decades -- when they sang the 1988 smash hit at a show in London.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cool Sales and Safety Jobs in Japan for April

GaijinPot Blog

Say It with a Bouquet: Japan’s Language of Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Convenient and Well-Stocked Tokyo Health Food Stores

Savvy Tokyo

Golden Week: What Are These Japanese Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

No-bake Strawberry Shortcake: How to Make a Japanese Cake Without an Oven

GaijinPot Blog

Five Places Linked to Japan’s Hidden Christians

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Apr. 25-May 1

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Animal Symbolism of Shrines and Temples in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Spring 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Set Up Shop: How to Make an Online Store in Japan

GaijinPot Blog