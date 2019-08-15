Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: YouTube/KyoaniChannel
entertainment

Kyoto Animation releases trailer for first major anime project since arson attack

0 Comments
By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

It would be going way too far to say that Kyoto Animation has recovered from the arson attack on its Fushimi studio that took place nearly one month ago. In addition to the 35 employees who lost their lives, an equal number sustained injuries, and it’s likely the psychological scars will never heal completely.

But even as Kyoto Animation mourns those it lost, the company survives. In just a few weeks, Kyoto Animation will be releasing "Violet Evergarden-Eternity and Auto Memory Dolls," a side-story theatrical feature companion piece to the "Violet Evergarden TV series," which aired in 2018.

▼ Trailer for "Violet Evergarden-Eternity and Auto Memory Dolls"

Kyoto Animation rose to fame on the strength of its emotionally evocative artwork and uncannily fluid character animation, but even by the lofty standards that have become the company’s calling card, the "Violet Evergarden" has been an impressive display of what some of the anime industry’s most talented artists can do. With the bump to a theatrical budget and an eye for the grand spectacle offered by a cinema-size screen, "Eternity and Auto Memory Dolls" looks to set a new high-water mark for the franchise.

As with the TV series, the story follows the work of protagonist Violet, a soldier-turned-postal employee called an “Auto Memory Doll” who helps those who can’t express their thought on their own to put their feelings into letters. This time, Violet is working to help bridge a gap between a wealthy young woman named Isabella and her younger sister Taylor, who she’s been separated from.

There’s often a cathartic tone to "Violet Evergarden," but the trailer feels even more steeped in such emotion by nature of being for Kyoto Animation’s first major release since the arson attack. “Isn’t there anyone you miss, who you want to see?” Isabella sullenly asks Violet, to which she responds: “There is someone I miss, but we can’t see each other.”

It's hard not to draw a parallel between that somber statement and the feelings of the friends and family of the Kyoto Animation employees who lost their lives. If there’s some solstice that can be taken, though, it’s that the heartbreakingly beautiful sights and sounds in the trailer are a bold declaration that, as promised by one survivor of the attack who’s already back at work, that Kyoto Animation will continue to make anime of the same sterling quality that it always has, as a form of living tribute to those who’ve passed away.

"Violet Evergarden-Eternity and Auto Memory Dolls" opens on Sept 6 at theaters in Japan, and is currently scheduled for a three-week run.

Source: YouTube/KyoaniChannel

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Real-life high school from Kyoto Animation’s Sound! Euphonium wins gold medal at band competition

-- “We will not go quietly into the night. We will not vanish without a fight,” vows Kyoto Animation

-- X Japan leader Yoshiki donates 10 million yen to Kyoto Animation arson recovery fund

© SoraNews24

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

SUMMER NIGHT MUSEUM 2019

These museums in Tokyo are now open until 9 pm every Friday! JULY 18 - AUGUST 30

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Top 3 Roppongi Exhibitions To See This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Interviews

The #KimOhNo Conversation: How Do Japanese People Feel About It Now?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Festivals

Sado Island Earth Celebration

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Permanent Poop Museum Now Open in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Community Support

Cocofulu and Melissa: Bilingual Baking Classes Seasoned with Friendship

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 33, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Daimonji

GaijinPot Travel