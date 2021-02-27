Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Lady-Gaga-Dogs-Stolen
Lady Gaga sings the national anthem during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan 20. Photo: AP pool
entertainment

Lady Gaga's dogs recovered safely; no word on whether $500,000 was paid

3 Comments
By STEFANIE DAZIO
LOS ANGELES

Lady Gaga's two French bulldogs, which were stolen by thieves who shot and wounded the dog walker, were recovered unharmed Friday, Los Angeles police said.

Lady Gaga on Friday repeated her offer of a $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs — whose names are Koji and Gustav — with no questions asked.

“I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero," she said in an Instagram post, referring to the dog walker.

A woman brought the dogs to the LAPD's Olympic Community Police Station, just northwest of downtown, around 6 p.m, said Capt Jonathan Tippett, commanding officer of the elite Robbery-Homicide Division.

Lady Gaga’s representative and detectives went to the station and confirmed that they were the dogs.

The singer is currently in Rome to film a movie.

The woman who dropped off the dogs appears to be “”uninvolved and unassociated" with Wednesday night's attack, Tippett said.

It wasn't immediately clear how she obtained the dogs or whether the $500,000 reward would be paid.

Fischer was shot once as he walked three of the singer's dogs in Hollywood. Video showed a white sedan pulling up and two men jumping out. They struggled with the dog walker before one pulled a gun and fired a single shot before fleeing with two of the dogs.

The dog walker can be heard on the video saying he had been shot in the chest. Tippett said he is expected to survive his injuries.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Lady Gaga on Friday repeated her offer of a $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs — whose names are Koji and Gustav — with no questions asked.

That’s a great way to encourage future dognapping.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

“I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero," she said in an Instagram post, referring to the dog walker.

So give him the $500,000. Perhaps she will,

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Ooooooh, I've been SOOOO worried all day. Now I can sleep tonight.

Turn the page and change the channel.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

French bulldogs are being targeted for dog-napping in violent assaults across the US. The breed goes for quite a bit. I hope if this kind of money is flying around some of it goes towards shelter dogs.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Woof woof

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japanese cousin

wan wan

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Four Ways to Insulate Your Japanese Apartment and Save Money

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

The Mighty Avocado

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Five Of Our Favorite Japanese Baby Products

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Yamanashi

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Kinkaku-ji Temple (Golden Pavilion)

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

ALT

Beating the Graduation Blues in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Culture

A Beginner’s Guide to Japanese Lacquerware

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Explore Kyushu with the Island’s Ultimate Train Ticket Deal

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #119: Akita Prefecture’s Entire Population Can Fit in Chiba City

GaijinPot Blog