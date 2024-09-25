 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Actress and singer Lady Gaga at the premiere of her new movie 'Joker: Folie a Deux' in Venice Image: AFP
entertainment

Lady Gaga plants lipstick smile on Mona Lisa in Louvre clip

0 Comments
PARIS

Lady Gaga comes face to face with the Mona Lisa in the Louvre and plants a lipstick smile on her face in a new video clip released Wednesday by the singer and the French museum.

The American diva who stars in the new "Joker" movie, channelled her Harley Quinn character to do a little bit of lipstick "vandalism" to Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece to promote the Louvre's new exhibition, "Figures of the Fool", which like the movie, opens next month.

Lady Gaga creeps through the Paris museum at night in a red wig singing a song composed specially for the video, which was released on her Instagram and TikTok accounts.

She ends up nose-to-nose with the Mona Lisa before painting a clownish smile in lipstick on the protective glass in front of it. As she stands back, a black mascara tear drops from the star's eye.

Asked about the wisdom of encouraging such gestures at a time when paintings are regularly being attacked in museums by climate activists, the Louvre insisted the video was "purely fictional", and was a homage to Leonardo, who was obsessed by the smile.

The museum insisted that an additional screen had been put up for the video in front of the 3.8-centimeter-thick bulletproof one that protects the canvas.

The lipstick smile is an echo of a key scene in "The Joker: Folie a Deux", when Harley Quinn visits the Joker, her criminal soulmate, in jail.

The Louvre said they worked with Warner Bros Pictures, the Hollywood studio who made the movie, who shot the video in the museum.

It is not the first time the Louvre has been a playground of the stars.

Rapper and producer Will.i.am famously put himself into some of the museum's best known paintings for his 2016 animated video for "Mona Lisa Smile", including taking the reins of Napoleon's white charger.

Two years later Beyonce and Jay-Z filmed their clip "Apeshit", using Gericault's iconic "The Raft of the Medusa", the "Mona Lisa" and the coronation of Napoleon to make some pithy points about black people's place, and the lack of it, in classical art history.

More recently the Louvre, the world's most visited museum, created a buzz with its images of a private visit given to singer Celine Dion before she sang at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics in July.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Better Train Etiquette in Japan: Tips for Tourists to Ride Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

10 Japanese Dramas on Netflix to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Jobs Outside the Big Cities of Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Explore Tokyo Coding Club’s Fall Classes for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Otaru Canal Cruise

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

A Weekend Itinerary in Fukui: Dinosaurs, Rainbows and Surf

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need To Know About The My Number Card

GaijinPot Blog

Kinchakuda Manjushage Park

GaijinPot Travel

10 Things to Consider Before Getting a Pet in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Counting The Yen: Cost Of Giving Birth in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How to Avoid Being Bad Tourists in Japan: Essential Dos and Don’ts

GaijinPot Blog