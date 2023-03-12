Newsletter Signup Register / Login
95th Academy Awards - Roaming Arrivals
A view of an Oscars statue appears at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)
entertainment

Lady Gaga will perform 'Top Gun: Maverick' song at Oscars

0 Comments
By LINDSEY BAHR
LOS ANGELES

Lady Gaga will be performing at the Oscars after all.

A person close to the production with knowledge of the performance confirmed Sunday afternoon that the pop superstar will sing “Hold My Hand,” the Oscar-nominated original song from “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Producers said earlier this week that Gaga’s schedule on the “Joker” sequel would keep her from performing, but apparently a change after their remarks allowed the performance's addition to the show.

With Gaga’s performance added, all the nominated original songs this year will have a showcase during the Oscars telecast. Variety first reported the change of plans.

Rihanna will perform “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will sing Chandrabose and M.M. Keeravaani’s “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR.” Songs from “Tell It Like a Woman” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” will also be performed.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Enjoy your life in Japan with Your Own Car!

Get your car loan by completing your application process online with Suruga Bank's auto loan service.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Ramen Restaurants to Try in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Last Minute Date Spot Ideas In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Matsue Historic District

GaijinPot Travel

Buying Randoseru: Japanese Elementary School Bag Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Who’s Scared Of Yokai: 5 Weird Creatures From Japanese Folklore

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: An Anthology of Contemporary Art

Savvy Tokyo

Everything You Need to Know About Being Paid to Leave Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Ways to Sustainably Source English Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo