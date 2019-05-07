Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Lady Gaga attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition on Monday in New York. Photo: REUTERS
entertainment

Lady Gaga wows on 'pink' carpet at Met Gala with four outfits

1 Comment
By Melissa Fares
NEW YORK

Pop superstar Lady Gaga was among the first of the red carpet arrivals at New York's annual Met Gala on Monday, wearing a voluminous bright pink dress that hid three other outfits on her interpretation of the evening's theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

The invitation-only event, famed for its A-list celebrities and haute couture gowns, is a fund-raising benefit for New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art and also marks the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibit.

RTX6UMGT.jpg
Lady Gaga in one of her outfits. Photo: REUTERS

Anna Wintour, the American Vogue editor-in-chief who hosts fashion's biggest night each year, was one of the first up the red carpet-turned-pink for the evening wearing a shimmering Chanel gown topped by a cape of pink feathers that was tipped in black, a nod to the night's mascot, a flamingo.

Gaga, a co-host of the fundraiser this year, shed her Brandon Maxwell gown on the red carpet to reveal a strapless black gown by the designer. Next came a tight-fitting hot pink gown. Her final reveal before a makeup touch-up on the carpet was a black bra, panties and sky-high platform boots.

Camp, a theme that embraces humor, exaggeration and liberal interpretation, was inspired by writer Susan Sontag's 1964 essay"Notes on 'Camp.'"

The museum exhibit sponsored by Gucci "explores the origins of the camp aesthetic, and how it has evolved from a place of marginality to become an important influence on mainstream culture," according to the Costume Institute.

The frontman of British brand "One Direction" and gala co-host Harry Styles arrived on the red carpet wearing a black jumpsuit with a mesh top and painted black fingernails.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019. Click For Restrictions - https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Investing in Japanese Real Estate with Low Money Down: How to Get the Best Financing Terms

Apr 23rd (Tue), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

The top photo is just trash.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Culture

The Mask Behind the Mask Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #29

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Masako Owada: The Woman Who Just Became Japan’s New Empress

Savvy Tokyo

7 Convenience Store Items for Vegetarians in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

A Timeline of Emperor Akihito’s Reign of Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Anime & Manga

Nijigen no Mori (Awaji Island Anime Park)

GaijinPot Travel

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri