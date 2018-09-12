Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2017, file photo, Michelle Dockery arrives at the 10th Annual Women in Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party at Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles. Filming has begun for the “Downtown Abbey” movie. Dockery, who plays Lady Mary in the global hit, posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, “And...we’re off.” (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Lady Mary signals filming begins for 'Downton Abbey' movie

NEW YORK

Filming has begun for the "Downtown Abbey" movie.

Michelle Dockery, who plays Lady Mary in the global hit, posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, "And...we're off."

The film will reunite the Crawley family on the big screen. Series creator Julian Fellowes wrote the screenplay and will produce.

The primary cast members are all set to return, but the plot remains very hush-hush.

Over six seasons, "Downton Abbey" aired in at least 150 countries and set a record for non-U.S. television shows with 69 Emmy nominations.

