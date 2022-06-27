Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Glastonbury
Kendrick Lamar performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt)
entertainment

Lamar closes Glastonbury with call for women's rights

LONDON

Rapper Kendrick Lamar has closed this year's Glastonbury Festival with a powerful headline set that saw him chant “Godspeed for women’s rights” as fake blood poured down his face from a crown of thorns.

Lamar, 35, ended his new song “Savior” by chanting “they judge you, they judge Christ. Godspeed for women’s rights” before dropping his microphone and walking off the stage at the music festival Sunday.

The dramatic protest came two days after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strip away women’s constitutional protection for abortion.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper was among big names including Diana Ross, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen to feature at the festival in southwest England, which welcomed back 200,000 music fans for the first time since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ross, 78, treated the crowds to hits including “Baby Love” and “You Can't Hurry Love” earlier Sunday, while McCartney, 80, performed Beatles classics and newer material during a two-hour set on Saturday.

McCartney duetted with Springsteen, and thanks to technology, he also sang a duet of “I've Got a Feeling” with remastered vocals from the late John Lennon as footage of Lennon was played on large screens.

In all, 3,000 performers played at the four-day festival, which celebrated its 50th anniversary.

It looked more like a Satanic ritual than a concert

