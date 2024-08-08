 Japan Today
Hill and the Fugees began the tour last year to coincide with the 25th anniversary of her first solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill Image: AFP
entertainment

Lauryn Hill and the Fugees cancel U.S. tour dates

NEW YORK

Rapper Ms. Lauryn Hill canceled the first leg of her US tour, a reunion with the Fugees, ticketing giant Ticketmaster said on Wednesday without saying why.

Seventeen concerts due to have been held between August 9 and September 21 were marked as canceled on Ticketmaster's website.

"Unfortunately, the event organizer has had to cancel your event," the company said in a message to ticket holders that also promised automatic refunds.

On Tuesday night, some customers who had purchased tickets for a number of the concerts began to be informed of the cancellations, according to local media.

Live Nation, organizer of the "The Celebration Continues" tour, said that fans who had purchased tickets would receive refunds, without giving any explanation of the reasons for the cancellation.

The rapper has remained silent about the cancellations, which do not appear to affect the European leg of the tour, which will begin in Dublin on October 7 and conclude in the German city of Hamburg on November 1.

Hill's tour with the Fugees was initially announced in 2021 before being postponed and then canceled in January 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hill and the Fugees began the tour last year to coincide with the 25th anniversary of her first solo album, "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill," released in 1998.

But after several concerts were canceled due to vocal strain problems, the 49-year-old announced in November that the tour had been suspended until this year.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

