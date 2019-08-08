Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Monica Lewinsky, pictured in December 2018, said in a statement to Vanity Fair that she ultimately decided to work on the project in order to "fully reclaim (her) narrative" Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Lewinsky-produced 'impeachment' drama to air weeks before U.S. election

0 Comments
By VALERIE MACON
LOS ANGELES

Monica Lewinsky will produce a major true crime series about impeachment proceedings against former U.S. President Bill Clinton set to air just weeks before the 2020 election, the FX network said.

The third season of the "American Crime Story" franchise will dramatize events that saw White House intern Lewinsky and two other women become "swept up ... in the country's first impeachment proceedings in over a century," FX said in a statement.

It follows the network's first two seasons of "ACS," which dealt with the trial of O.J. Simpson and the murder of Gianni Versace, respectively, and together earned a bevy of awards -- and considerable controversy.

The announcement of season three prompted an immediate social media storm, with many users claiming a renewed focus on a sex scandal which nearly toppled a Democratic president would benefit incumbent Republican Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Democratic support for impeachment proceedings against Trump is growing, with more than half of House Democrats now backing the procedure, media tallies showed last week.

"People are going to be very interested in this around the presidential election and it is going to be a great show," FX chief John Landgraf told a television critics' gathering in Los Angeles, according to Deadline.

"I don't believe it's going to determine who the next president of the United States is going to be," he added in response to the swift backlash.

Lewinsky said in a statement to Vanity Fair that she was initially "more than a little scared" to join the project, but ultimately decided to in order to "fully reclaim (her) narrative."

"I'm so grateful for the growth we've made as a society that allows people like me who have been historically silenced to finally reintroduce my voice to the conversation," she said, referring to the explosive #MeToo movement against sexual harassment.

"Powerful people, often men, take advantage of those subordinate to them in myriad ways all the time," Lewinsky said, noting that "this narrative is one that is, regretfully, evergreen."

The latest installment of the Ryan Murphy-produced franchise will star Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, who blew the whistle on Lewinsky's affair with Clinton. Lewinsky will be played by Beanie Feldstein and Annaleigh Ashford will portray Paula Jones, who sued Clinton for sexual harassment.

It will premiere on Sept 27 next year. The U.S. election is scheduled for Nov 3.

The limited series will be based on Jeffrey Toobin's book "A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President."

The second season of "ACS," covering the 1997 murder of Versace, was dismissed as a "work of fiction" by his family.

The family said in a statement they had "neither authorized nor had any involvement whatsoever" in the series and reacted with particular fury to claims that Versace was HIV-positive.

The first two installments won a total of 16 Emmys. Production on season three starts in February.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

SUMMER NIGHT MUSEUM 2019

These museums in Tokyo are now open until 9 pm every Friday! JULY 18 - AUGUST 30

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Celebrate A Sweet Tokyo Summer With These ‘Cool’ Dessert Buffets

Savvy Tokyo

Where To Eat In Tokyo

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele: A True Classic Never Goes Out Of Style

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Jobs in Japanese Gaming: The Life of a Video Games Agent

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Book Corner

10 Books About Japan That Expat Parents Should Read To Their Kids

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 10-15

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

ALT

How Payday Works For An English Teacher in Japan

GaijinPot Blog