FILE - This Oct. 4, 2018 file photo shows actor Liam Neeson at the premiere for "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" during the 56th New York Film Festival in New York. Neeson is again apologizing for revealing that he wanted to kill a random black person nearly 40 years ago after a close friend had been raped by a black man. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Liam Neeson apologizes again for past racist thoughts

NEW YORK

Liam Neeson is again apologizing for revealing that he wanted to kill a random black person nearly 40 years ago after a close friend had been raped by a black man.

Neeson issued a statement Friday apologized for "hurtful and divisive" comments that "do not reflect, in any way, my true feelings nor me."

The actor caused a firestorm in early February when he told The Independent that after learning his friend's attacker was black, he hoped a black person "would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could kill him."

He later told "Good Morning America" that he is not a racist and moved past his desire for violence after seeking help from a priest and from friends. But the controversy overshadowed his new film, "Cold Pursuit."

In his latest statement, Neeson said he has had time to reflect on "my unacceptable thoughts and actions at that time." He said that in trying to explain his feelings, he "missed the point and hurt many people." He ended the 155-word statement by saying: "I profoundly apologize."

