Lineup for end-of-year Kohaku song contest 2021 revealed

As the end of the year fast approaches, people in Japan are already starting to get ready for one of the biggest television events of the year — the New Years television special "Kohaku Uta Gassen," or the Red and White Song Contest. The show, which has aired every year since its debut in 1951, showcases the best of Japanese music as popular artists are invited onto the show to battle it out.

The singers are split into two teams — the Red Team, consisting of female vocalists/groups, and the White Team, made up of male vocalists/male-lead groups. After all artists have performed, studio celebrity judges and the public vote, and a winning team is announced just before the new year begins.

The artists competing are all well-known artists — many of them being artists who have had popular songs over the past year — and for Japanese musicians, getting to perform on the program is when you know you’ve really made it.

In a year that seemed to lack any overwhelmingly successful pop hits, people have been speculating who will make up the 2021 line-up this year, and the participating artists in both teams were released earlier this week. In total, 43 acts will be participating in the contest this year, which will take place on Dec 31.

The Red Team

AI

Aimyon

Sayuri Ishikawa

Awesome City Club

Mone Kamishiraishi

Fuyumi Sakamoto

Sakurazaka46

Yoshimi Tendo

Toyko Jihen

NiziU

Nogizaka46

Perfume

BiSH

Hinatazaka46

Seiko Matsuda

MISIA

Kaori Mizumori

milet

millennium parade × Belle (Kaho Nakamura)

Hiroko Yakushimaru

YOASOBI

LiSA

▼ YOASOBI released a lot of English versions of their songs this year, like their huge smash hit "Monster."

The White Team

KAT-TUN

Kanjani∞

King & Prince

Hiromi Go

GENERATIONS

Junretsu

Masayuki Suzuki

SixTONES

Snow Man

DISH//

BUMP OF CHICKEN

Kiyoshi Hikawa

Dai Hirai

Masaharu Fukuyama

Gen Hoshino

Tomoyasu Hotei

Mafu Mafu

Hiroshi Miyama

Hiroji Miyamoto

Keisuke Yamauchi

Yuzu

▼ Despite veteran Johnny’s idol group KAT-TUN being active since back in 2001, this year marks their Kohaku debut.

As usual, the lineup is a solid mix of artists currently popular with the younger generation, with some enka singers for the older crowd. Some Kohaku regulars are among the cast, such as enka singer Sayuri Ishikawa, who has appeared on the show over 40 times.

This year looks to be a pretty solid lineup, so if you’ve got no plans, why not snuggle up under your kotatsu and settle down for an evening of excellent Japanese music? You never know, some special guests might even make an appearance, like the time that KISS performed at Kohaku with Japanese rock legend Yoshiki.

