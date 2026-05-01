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Live-action Ghibli 'Princess Mononoke' stage play tickets are now on sale

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By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

For a group of artists so strongly associated with a single medium, anime films, Studio Ghibli’s works have proven to be surprisingly suited to live-theater adaptations. So far "My Neighbor Totoro," "Spirited Away" and "Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind" have all made the transition from the screen to the stage with thunderous applause from critics and audiences, and soon it’s going to be "Princess Mononoke’s" turn.

First announced back in November, "Princess Mononoke," like "Nausicaa," will be not just a stage adaptation, but a kabuki one as well, to be performed at the Shinbashi Enbujo Theater in Tokyo this summer. "Princess Mononoke’s" Japanese setting and mythological inspirations should lend themselves very well to kabuki, and fans have been anxiously awaiting the start of ticket sales, which were scheduled for May 25. However, in a surprising twist, tickets for two "Princess Mononoke" performances are on sale right now.

▼ Poster for the "Princess Mononoke" kabuki adaptation, featuring calligraphy written by veteran Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki himself

screenshot-2026-05-01-at-9-55-36.png

While tickets for the play will be available through a number of online services, one of them, E-plus, is the exclusive provider for two dates, July 26 and August 15 (both starting at 4 p.m.), and tickets for the E-plus-exclusive shows are on sale between now and May 6. With demand expected to far outstrip supply, technically you’re putting your hat into the ring for a drawing for a chance to purchase tickets, but that also means you’ve got as good a chance of getting tickets as anyone else as long as you get your application in by the 6th, and eligibility winners will be notified on the 8th.

While kabuki is a classy artform, the tickets aren’t prohibitively expensive. Prices vary by seat, but start at just 3,000 yen, which seems rather reasonable for an evening of such live entertainment.

▼ As is kabuki tradition, all roles are performed y men, with Dango Ichikawa (left in the photo below) playing Ashitaka and Kazutaro Nakamura portraying San.

screenshot-2026-05-01-at-9-55-47.png

Applications for the E-plus exclusive performances can be made online here. Meanwhile, general ticket sales for July dates are scheduled to go on sale through the production’s official website here on May 25, and tickets for August performances will become available on June 25, with the Princess Mononoke kabki play itself running from July 3 to August 23.

Related: Princess Mononoke kabuki official website

Source: E-pkus, Princess Mononoke kabuki official website

Insert images: Princess Mononoke kabuki official website

Red more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Studio Ghibli’s Princess Mononoke getting live-action kabuki adaptation, main cast announced

-- Here’s what Studio Ghibli heroine Nausicaa will look like in her live-action kabuki play

-- Six-hour Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind kabuki stage play is finally coming out on home video

© SoraNews24

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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