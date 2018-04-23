Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Actor Macaulay Culkin, left, appears with host Ellen DeGeneres at a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in Burbank, Calif. Photo: Warner Bros/AP
entertainment

Macaulay Culkin tells Ellen he avoids watching 'Home Alone'

LOS ANGELES

Macaulay Culkin avoids watching his "Home Alone" movie.

Appearing Monday in a taped segment on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the 37-year-old actor jokes fans often ask him to recreate his face from the 1990 film and he won't oblige.

Culkin says he tries not to leave his house around Christmas because the movie plays throughout the holiday. He calls it "background radiation at Christmastime."

He says he "can't watch it the same way other people do" because he remembers what was happening behind the scene on the set.

Culkin was promoting his Bunny Ears lifestyle brand and podcast.

He should be proud. First time I saw it I laughed my butt off.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

