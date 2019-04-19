Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2017 file photo, Madonna performs on stage during the Women's March rally in Washington. Madonna and Colombian singer Maluma will bring their new collaboration to life when they perform at next month’s Billboard Music Awards. NBC and dick clark productions announced Friday, April 19, 2019 that the duo will sing “Medellin” at the May 1 event in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
entertainment

Madonna and Maluma to perform new song at Billboard Awards

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Madonna and Colombian singer Maluma will bring their new collaboration to life when they perform at next month's Billboard Music Awards.

NBC and dick clark productions announced Friday the duo will sing "Medellin" at the May 1 event in Las Vegas.

The song, released on Wednesday, is from Madonna's 14th album "Madame X," out June 14. She said the Latin-flavored album was inspired from living in Lisbon, Portugal, for the last few years.

Maluma has had major success on the Latin charts since releasing his sophomore album, 2015's "Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy." The 25-year-old singer won his first Latin Grammy last year for "F.A.M.E." — also nominated for top Latin album at the Billboard Awards.

Other performers will include BTS, Halsey, Kelly Clarkson, Jonas Brothers, Sam Smith, Normani and Mariah Carey.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Investing in Japanese Real Estate with Low Money Down: How to Get the Best Financing Terms

Apr 23rd (Tue), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Festivals

Sado Island Earth Celebration

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #27

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

ALT

Vote in Your Home Country if You Live in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 20-21

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Japan’s ‘Shocking Images Of Parenting’ Twitter Trend Will Leave You Crying With Laughter

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

3 Simple Ways to Discover Japan’s Unique Food Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Lifestyle

Golden Week 2019: 12 Things To Do If You’re Staying In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo