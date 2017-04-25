Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - This Dec. 9, 2016 file photo shows Madonna at the 11th annual Billboard Women in Music honors in New York. On Monday, the Hollywood Reporter announced that Universal had acquired the rights to “Blond Ambition,” a script about the singer. On Tuesday, Madonna expressed her displeasure via an Instagram post. She said that only she was qualified to tell her story and “anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool.” (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna expresses her displeasure about planned biopic

NEW YORK

Madonna isn't happy with a new biopic planned on her pre-fame life.

The Hollywood Reporter reported Monday that Universal had acquired the rights to "Blond Ambition," a script about the singer. Brett Ratner is expected to produce the film, which centers on her struggles in New York while making her first album.

On Tuesday, Madonna expressed her displeasure via an Instagram post. She said that only she was qualified to tell her story and "anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool."

She likened it to "instant gratification" without doing the work and called it a disease of our society.

