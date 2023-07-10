Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Singer Madonna performs during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
entertainment

Madonna on 'road to recovery' after hospital stay

NEW YORK

Madonna said Monday she's on "the road to recovery" after a bacterial infection that required hospitalization, in the U.S. pop icon's first statement since landing in the intensive care unit late last month.

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," the 64-year-old said in her social media post. "My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour."

The illness required Madonna to postpone her nearly sold out, 84-date "Celebration" tour that was due to start July 15.

Her manager, who first said the superstar was in the hospital, had said "a full recovery is expected."

"My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!" Madonna said Monday.

She said her current plan was to begin the European leg of her tour -- due to start October 14 in London -- as scheduled, and rebook the earlier stateside shows for later dates.

Shortly after Madonna released her statement, touring giant LiveNation confirmed that North American dates scheduled prior to October 8 would be "unfortunately postponed."

The company said a new calendar was forthcoming "as soon as possible."

Stops in the United States are to include Detroit, Chicago, Miami and New York, the city where her storied rise to superstardom began.

The Grammy-winning icon behind classics including "Like A Virgin" and "Material Girl" has asserted incalculable influence as one of music's top stars.

In 2020 Madonna underwent hip replacement surgery following an injury sustained on her "Madame X" tour.

Over the weekend Madonna was spotted in good spirits and walking with a friend in New York, according to images first posted by an entertainment podcaster on TikTok.

