entertainment

Madonna perfects her off-key Eurovision act online

JERUSALEM

The Queen of Pop has cleaned up her act.

After her much-panned performance in the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv on Saturday, Madonna's official YouTube channel released a noticeably touched-up version.

Music critics and others weighed in online, saying she auto-tuned her vocals to fix flaws in her live show. Fan-produced videos splicing her pitch-perfect version with the original have circulated widely.

Many had complained she sang off-key while performing her classic hit, "Like a Prayer," and new single, "Future," from her forthcoming album "Madame X."

Madonna's representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

Canadian-Israeli billionaire Sylvan Adams paid over $1 million to bring Madonna to Eurovision. She also caused a stir by injecting politics into the ostensibly non-political affair, with two of her dancers sporting Israeli and Palestinian flags.

