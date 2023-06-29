Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Madonna-Postpones-Celebration-Tour-Health
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Madonna postpones Celebration tour due to 'serious bacterial infection'

0 Comments
By MARIA SHERMAN
LOS ANGELES

Madonna has postponed her career-spanning Celebration tour due to what her manager called a “serious bacterial infection” and her ongoing recovery.

Manager Guy Oseary wrote on Instagram Wednesday that the singer had spent several days in an intensive care unit after becoming ill on Saturday. He said the 64-year-old singer is expected to make a full recovery.

The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15.

"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care," Oseary wrote.

Live Nation confirmed the tour postponement, citing Oseary's post.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Banking Made Easy: Why Suruga Bank is Best for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Cafe Crawl: 5 Coffee Shops Every Coffee Lover in Tokyo Should Visit

GaijinPot Blog

10 Weird But Wonderful Japanese Beauty Gadgets

Savvy Tokyo

Apartment Checklist: 5 Things To Remember Before Traveling in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Playful Art

Savvy Tokyo

How To Properly Visit A Japanese Shrine

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Port of Humanity Tsuruga Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Secret Symbols: Exploring Pentagrams at Seimei Shrine

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jun. 26 – Jul. 2

Savvy Tokyo

Teaching at International Schools in Japan: How I Added the IB Certificate to My Resume

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Everyday Experiences You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog