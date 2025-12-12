 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Disney has embraced generative AI at scale, licensing its fiercely protected characters for AI content creation Image: AFP
entertainment

Make your own Mickey Mouse - Disney embraces new tech from OpenAI

0 Comments
SAN FRANCISCO

Walt Disney and OpenAI announced a three-year licensing deal Thursday that will allow users to create short videos featuring beloved Disney characters through artificial intelligence.

The deal marks the first time a major entertainment company has embraced generative AI at this scale, licensing its fiercely protected characters -- from Mickey Mouse to Marvel superheroes and "Star Wars" villain Darth Vader -- for AI content creation.

The partnership represents a dramatic shift for an industry that has largely been battling AI companies in court.

Disney and other creative industry giants had been suing AI firms like OpenAI, Perplexity and Anthropic, accusing them of illegally using their content to train their technology.

The entertainment giant continued that legal campaign on Wednesday, separately sending a cease and desist letter to Google over the illegal use of its intellectual property to train the search engine giant's AI models.

For OpenAI, the deal comes at a sensitive time as it faces increasing questions about the sustainability of its business model, with costs skyrocketing far faster than revenue despite nearing one billion daily users worldwide.

Under the agreement, fans will be able to produce and share AI-generated content featuring more than 200 characters from Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars franchises on OpenAI's Sora video generation platform and ChatGPT.

The partnership includes a $1 billion equity investment by Disney in OpenAI, along with warrants to purchase additional shares in the ChatGPT maker.

Disney shares rose as much as two percent on Thursday after the announcement.

"The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence marks an important moment for our industry," said Disney CEO Robert Iger, adding the collaboration would "thoughtfully and responsibly extend the reach of our storytelling."

Characters available for fan creations will include Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Elsa from "Frozen," and Marvel heroes like Iron Man and Captain America, as well as "Star Wars" icons including Darth Vader and Yoda.

The agreement excludes talent likenesses and voices from actors amid deep concern in Hollywood about the impact of AI on the creative industry.

"This does not in any way represent a threat to the creators at all -- in fact the opposite. I think it honors them and respects them, in part because there's a license fee associated with it," Iger told CNBC.

Iger, in a joint interview with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on CNBC, insisted that the deal only includes videos no longer than 30 seconds and that the technology wouldn't be used for longer form productions.

Beyond licensing, Disney will deploy OpenAI's technology to build new products and experiences for Disney+, the streaming platform, and will make ChatGPT available to its staff.

"Disney is the global gold standard for storytelling," said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. "This agreement shows how AI companies and creative leaders can work together responsibly."

Both companies emphasized their commitment to responsible AI use, with OpenAI pledging age-appropriate policies and controls to prevent illegal or harmful content generation and protect creator rights.

In Disney's complaint against Google, OpenAI's biggest rival in the AI space, the entertainment giant accuses Google of infringing Disney's copyrights on a massive scale by copying a large corpus of content without authorization to train and develop AI models and services.

"We've been aggressive at protecting our IP, and we've gone after other companies that have...not valued it, and this is another example of us doing just that," Iger told CNBC.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Move to Japan: Visas, Requirements and Everything You Need to Know in 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 9 – 15)

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Warm Winter Destinations in Japan: Islands and Cities That Stay Sunny All Season

GaijinPot Blog

Kirin Beer Sendai Brewery Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 9 – 15)

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Yamagata

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Daiso Must-Haves For Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Coat Trends To Keep You Chic & Cozy in Tokyo This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Kurashiki: Slowing Down in Japan’s Canal Town

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

10 Regional Hot Pots in Japan to Try This Winter

GaijinPot Blog

Food

The Best Christmas Dining Offers in Tokyo For The 2025 Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo