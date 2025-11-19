 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Manga comics have played a fundamental role in the process of Japanisation of European popular culture, experts say Image: AFP
entertainment

Manga's roots and influence celebrated in Paris exhibition

0 Comments
By Mathilde BEAULIEU-LEPINE
PARIS

Featuring ancient narrative scrolls and medieval theatre masks, a new manga exhibition in Paris traces the global phenomenon's history back to its roots in traditional Japanese art forms.

"Manga. An Art of its Own!" opened Wednesday at the Guimet Museum in western Paris, which specializes in Asian art.

Organizers have chosen to present ancient artifacts alongside some of the world's most famous modern mangas such as "Dragon Ball", "One Piece" and "Naruto".

Noh theater masks, kamishimo (samurai outfits) and katanas (swords) are displayed next to original drawings, with the layout intended to reflect the creativity of modern comics that have taken the world by storm.

"This is not a comic book exhibition like the others: it's an exhibition that places comic books in parallel with the Guimet's collection," exhibition co-curator Didier Pasamonik told AFP.

In one instance, visitors can see a real "dragonball", a statue which was offered by a Japanese shogun to French leader Napoleon III, Pasamonik said.

"This will allow young readers who know 'Dragon Ball' (the best-selling manga) to discover that it doesn't come out of nowhere," he added.

Elsewhere, visitors are invited to discover the origins of the word "manga", formed from the Japanese terms "man" (spontaneous) and "ga"(drawing).

It also explains how Japan's encounter with the West in the late 19th century through trade and cultural exchange helped give birth to the art form.

Japanese artists seized on the European tradition of newspaper caricatures and adapted it to their culture, adding Japan's rich mythology and using it in kamishibai, a form of traditional street theater.

Different manga styles are represented, from shojo -- works originally geared towards girls that later gained huge popularity -- to the gekiga movement, a darker and more realistic style intended for adults.

A whole room is devoted to famed Japanese Katsushika Hokusai's "Great Wave off Kanagawa", created with woodblock prints in 1831.

The artwork's "clear and structured lines" already "foreshadow the aesthetics of comic books", said Pasamonik.

While giving the visitors keys to understanding the history of manga, the show also attempts to explain the medium's impact.

Series like "Astro Boy", "Naruto" and "Akira" have played "a fundamental role in the process of Japanization of European popular culture", Bounthavy Suvilay, a lecturer at the University of Lille, writes in the exhibition catalogue.

They have created "a transnational community of fans, transcending linguistic and cultural boundaries," she added.

The world of manga can also be seen in video games ("Super Mario", "The Legend of Zelda"), animated series ("Grendizer", "Captain Harlock") and Pokemon cards.

It has even influenced fashion, as shown by Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Julien David outfits on show at the Guimet Museum.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Fukuoka City Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Food

Nabe: Famous Hot Pot Flavors To Try in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 18 – 24)

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Behind the Scenes with Riki With Japan Mates

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

My Most Memorable Autumn Escape in Japan: Gala Yuzawa

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Alone in Japan: 5 Tips To Get Through The Solo Foreigner Blues

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 18 – 24)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Futago: How I Survived Those Early Years As A Twin Mom in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Urushi: A Beginner’s Guide To Japanese Lacquerware

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Ehime

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Here’s How To Woo Your Japanese Partner’s Parents

Savvy Tokyo