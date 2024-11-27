 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
French actress Fleur Geffrier stars in the Emmy award-winnning drama 'Drops of God' Image: AFP
entertainment

Manga adaptation 'Drops of God' nets International Emmy Award

0 Comments
NEW YORK

French-Japanese mini-series "Drops of God" won the International Emmy Award for best drama series on Monday night.

The show, an adaption of a hit Japanese manga of the same name, follows the estranged daughter of a French wine critic as she battles his protege to try and claim her inheritance.

The first season of the show streamed on Apple TV+ in 2023, with the forthcoming second season also acquired by the American streaming service.

"It's a series about family, bonds and the search for identity in the world of wine, which is a world of its own," the show's star Fleur Geffrier told AFP at the awards ceremony in New York.

The International Emmy Awards honor television produced outside the United States. The international version is held separately from the Emmy awards given to American productions.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tesla High class Uber Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) -- Try something new!

Welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Quill & Tears: Women Writers Who Changed Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Best Christmas Markets In And Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Fruit Picking in Japan for Autumn and Winter

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Netflix J-Dramas That Can Help You Understand Relationships in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

10 Last Minute Tips for Passing the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Sanage

GaijinPot Travel

Nagoya City Archives and Museum

GaijinPot Travel

12 Christmas Cakes & Stollen in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Falling for Fukui: A Trip For History and Culture In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Setomono Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog