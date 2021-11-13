Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: YouTube/ワーナー ブラザース 公式チャンネル
entertainment

Many angered online over news that 'Joker' may never be shown on Japanese TV

9 Comments
By SoraNEws24
TOKYO

On Halloween, the normally festive atmosphere of Tokyo turned dark when a 24-year-old man stabbed a random passenger in the chest and started fires inside the cars. In the aftermath, the attacker told police he intended to kill so that he himself would get the death penalty, adding “I wanted to be like the Joker.”

Although the Batman villain has appeared in countless books, TV shows, and movies, reports say the attacker was referring specifically to Joaquin Phoenix’s Oscar-winning role in the 2019 film "Joker." Normally, high-grossing and award-winning films such as this would be slated to appear on broadcast television by this time. However, a source in the TV industry tells Tokyo Sports that there’s a good chance it will be “permanently shelved” under the current circumstances.

The source singles out the scene in which Phoenix’s character murders three people on a train as the reason. In addition to the Halloween attack, there has been a series of recent incidents on trains in Japan including an arson attempt on a shinkansen line on Nov 8 and an assault on another shinkansen line on Nov 9. On Aug 6, there was a multiple stabbing on a train in Tokyo.

With all the recent train-based violence, broadcasting a movie with a pivotal train murder scene was already dicey, but a person actually dressed as the Joker seemed to be the final nail in the coffin.

Reaction online has largely stood up in defense of the movie, and said that fingers should be pointed at the criminals and the media attention they get instead.

“The movie’s not the problem.”

“Don’t blame the movie for what people do.”

“This is like giving in to terrorism, isn’t it?”

“If we do this then we can’t make any movies for fear someone will misunderstand the characters.”

“I think the constant media coverage of the attack is a bigger problem than some movie.”

“What the source means to say is that they can’t get any sponsors for it so it’s not worth showing.”

“There are still lots of ways to see it anyway, so no problem.”

As the last comment points out, this is only the case for broadcast TV and "Joker" will remain readily available on video and streaming services in Japan. Still, televised feature films are a popular thing here, with Nippon TV’s weekly prime-time movie showcase "Friday Roadshow" remaining a strong cultural loadstone.

Curiously, the many comments defending the movie all seemed to overlook the irony that "Joker's" rather heavy-handed message regarding the importance of proper mental health support might actually make it a more worthwhile film to show in light of recent events.

Source: Tokyo SportsMy Game News Flash

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Now’s your chance to ask Studio Ghibli ANYTHING you want about Princess Mononoke

-- Shinkansen stabbing suspect tells police he will commit another crime if released from prison

-- TV anime censorship goes to a crazy new extreme with 30th anniversary Iczer One broadcast

© SoraNews24

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

9 Comments
Login to comment

Censorship will never work.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Only in Japan.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Truth be told, I wouldn't really have expected this type of movie to be shown on terrestrial TV (even before the train attacks). BS satellite, well, perhaps. Pay-satellite (Skyperfect, Star Channel), yes, no doubt about it. But terrestrial TV, hmm...

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Silliness. Scraping the bottom of the barrel. - There is no “anger” ANY where in this whole piece to support the over-sensationalized headline and splash photo:

- “The movie’s not the problem.” “I think the constant media coverage of the attack is a bigger problem than some movie.” “What the source means to say is that they can’t get any sponsors for it so it’s not worth showing.” “There are still lots of ways to see it anyway, so no problem.” -

More daily desperation to use regurgitated, filler content when there is so many, much more interesting and uplifting “Entertainment” stories to pursue.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

And therefore raise the movie to cult status.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

It’s on Netflix anyway

2 ( +2 / -0 )

You are more likely to be driven nuts by the endless wide shows and food porn than you are a mediocre Hollywood movie.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Strange to censor a harmless icon views by millions for more than 50 years, just because of the actions of one person. (Of whom.I would say is mentally disturbed).

1 ( +1 / -0 )

who watches japanese tv anyway? every single time I turn it on by accident I see either silly hair Himuro, Haruna, or one of the same 5-10 faces that's been on tv since I came to Japan more than a decade ago

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

A Complete Guide to Treating Acne in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

All you Need to Know About Pocky Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Gyudon

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

A Financial Review with Argentum Wealth

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Respite in The Countryside: The Hostels Making a Difference in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

A Primer on Accessing Cryptocurrency in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #156: Won’t Somebody Notice The Portion Size?

GaijinPot Blog

5 Effective Resources for Advanced Learners of Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Easy Bento Making For Newbies

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #157: Teen Asks Aquarium For Love Advice—Gets an Answer You’d Expect

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 8-14

Savvy Tokyo