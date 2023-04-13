Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Music Library of Congress
Mariah Carey performs a benefit for the Fresh Air Fund at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York on Dec. 8, 1994, left, and Madonna performs as she opened her Virgin tour in Seattle, on April 10, 1985. An album from Madonna, a carol from Mariah Carey and music from “Super Mario Bros.” are among the audio titles the US. National Recording Registry. The Library of Congress announced Wednesday, April 12, 2023, that 25 recordings have been selected for preservation for their cultural significance. (AP Photo)
entertainment

Mario, Mariah, Madonna added to National Recording Registry

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

Mario, Madonna and Mariah have entered the national audio canon.

Madonna’s star-making 1984 album “Like a Virgin,” Mariah Carey’s 1994 holiday perennial “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and the original 1985 theme from Super Mario Bros. are now in the U.S. National Recording Registry as part of “the defining sounds of the nation’s history and culture," the Library of Congress announced Wednesday.

In all, 25 albums, singles and other sound artifacts spanning more than a century are being inducted into the registry, from the first known recording of mariachi music in 1908 and 1909 by Cuarteto Coculense, to 2012's “Concerto for Clarinet and Chamber Orchestra” by composer Ellen Taaffe Zwilich.

The Super Mario Bros. music, officially known as the “Ground Theme,” written by young Nintendo composer Koji Kondo, becomes the first music from a video game to enter the registry, which called it in a news release “the most recognizable video game theme in history.” The tune has appeared in countless Mario-related incarnations, including in the new megahit " Super Mario Bros. Movie."

Queen Latifah becomes the first female rapper with a recording in the registry with the inclusion of her 1989 album “All Hail the Queen," whose songs include the feminist anthem “Ladies First.”

Other full albums getting recognition include 1970's “Déjà Vu” by Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, 1983's “Synchronicity” by the Police, and 1985's “Black Codes (From the Underground)” by jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis.

Other singles making the list include Bobby Gentry's “Ode to Billie Joe” (1967), John Lennon's “Imagine” (1971), Led Zeppelin's “Stairway to Heaven” (1971), John Denver's “Take Me Home, Country Roads” (1971), and Jimmy Buffett's “Margaritaville” (1977).

Those recordings are joined by a pair of 1980s standards: “Flashdance...What a Feeling” by Irene Cara (1983) and “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by Eurythmics (1983).

The inductees include two non-musical entries, astronomer Carl Sagan's recording of his book about humanity's place in the universe, “Pale Blue Dot,” and NBC radio reporter Dorothy Thompson's commentaries and analysis from Europe during the runup to World War II in 1939.

The Library of Congress selects the titles for preservation for their cultural and historic importance to the American soundscape.

Artists with recordings added to the registry in recent years include Janet Jackson, Louis Armstrong and Dr. Dre.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today to receive ¥1,000 with a bonus of ¥500 for meeting additional requirements. No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Apartment Hunting Do’s and Don’ts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Fresh and Light Japanese Sweets to Welcome Spring

Savvy Tokyo

How Well do New Students Know Their Kanji and Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Products for Spring 2023

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Textbooks for Absolute Beginners

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Songs from Ryuichi Sakamoto that Impacted Japanese Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Step Into The Ring: A Basic Guide to Sumo Wrestling in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 10 – 16

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Sunflower Ferry

GaijinPot Travel

An Introduction to Japanese Curry Rice

Savvy Tokyo