Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US actor Mark Hamill (pictured December 2019) said he decided to delete his Facebook account because he was so "disappointed" with the social media giant Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Mark Hamill quits Facebook over dishonest political ads

0 Comments
By VALERIE MACON
SAN FRANCISCO

Mark Hamill, the actor famous for legendary "Star Wars" film character Luke Skywalker, has quit Facebook for its refusal to require political ads to be honest.

"So disappointed that #MarkZuckerberg values profit more than truthfulness that I've decided to delete my Facebook account," Hamill tweeted. "I know this is a big 'Who Cares?' for the world at large, but I'll sleep better at night. #PatriotismOverProfits."

Hamill's message triggered a flood of replies, with many lauding his decision to use his celebrity platform to make a statement about honesty in politics.

"Facebook, pay attention. You’ve lost the man who played Luke Skywalker," one fan commented.

"The only thing worse than that is maybe Santa Claus telling you to feck off. Might be time to rethink things."

In contrast, another tweet questioned whether it was Facebook's place to censor politicians or their ads, and suggested instead putting notice labels on demonstrably false messages.

"Giving up Facebook doesn't solve the problem," the Twitter user replied to Hamill. "Fake news is everywhere. What happens next? Give up the internet?"

Facebook this month enacted a new ban on posts or ads that interfere with people taking part in the U.S. census, which will have an online participation option this year.

The census interference policy forbids deception about when or how to take part in the U.S. census, or the significance of participating, according to the California-based internet titan.

Facebook, criticized for its hands-off policy on misleading comments from politicians, said it would not allow political actors to post false information about the census, in a policy similar to theirs on "voter interference."

Online platforms face the challenge of stopping an avalanche of disinformation while remaining open to political debate and free speech.

Google recently placed restrictions on how advertisers can target specific groups of voters, while clarifying its policy by indicating it does not allow "false claims" in advertising, political or otherwise.

Twitter has banned most kinds of political ads to steer clear of checking the veracity of claims by politicians, but some analysts say the ban ends up helping incumbents and well-financed candidates.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

Seijin No Hi: Celebrating Japanese Youth’s Rite of Passage

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 18-19

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Shrines & Temples

Namba Yasaka Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Plastic Food Replica Shops in Gujo Hachiman

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

5 Tips To Make Your 2020 New Year’s Health Resolution A Success

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping

Pokémon Center Shibuya

GaijinPot Travel