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Madonna is offering a reward for the return of vintage costumes that went missing after her Coachella set with Sabrina Carpenter Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
entertainment

Material girl: Madonna offers reward for missing clothes

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LOS ANGELES

Veteran songstress Madonna is appealing for the return of missing costumes she wore during her recent Coachella set with Sabrina Carpenter.

The "Like A Virgin" singer, 67, took to Instagram to ask for help in finding outfits that vanished after the show.

"I discovered that the vintage pieces that I wore went missing -- my costume that was pulled from my personal archives -- jacket, corset, dress and other garments," the diva wrote.

"These aren't just clothes, they are part of my history," she said, adding other items from the same era had also gone.

The missive came after her viral appearance alongside Carpenter during the weekend's headline set at the festival in the California desert.

The duo performed Madonna's 1990 hit "Vogue" and 1989's "Like A Prayer" -- chart smashes around the world a decade before Carpenter was born.

"I'm hoping and praying that some kind soul will find these items and reach out," Madonna said, adding: "I'm offering a reward for their safe return."

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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Material girl: Madonna offers reward for missing clothes

A title that can be interpreted in more than one way!

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