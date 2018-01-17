Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2017 file photo, Matt Damon arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Suburbicon." Damon says he’s sorry for comments he made that there are varying degrees of sexual misconduct and that the punishment should vary as well. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Matt Damon apologizes for comments on sexual misconduct

By JOHN CARUCCI
NEW YORK

Matt Damon says the backlash for his comments on sexual misconduct was actually very helpful.

A few weeks ago, Damon told The Associated Press and other outlets that there were varying degrees of misconduct and the punishment should reflect that. But he was criticized by some, including ex-girlfriend Minnie Driver.

In an interview with the AP on Tuesday, Damon says he wishes he had listened more before offering his thoughts, and that he "doesn't want to further anybody's pain."

He says he's sorry and adds that the feedback on his comments have been "very helpful."

He adds that he supports the Time's Up organization Hollywood women founded to combat sexual harassment nationwide.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

