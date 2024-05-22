 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Matthew Perry Death
FILE - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Authorities are investigating the death of Perry and how the beloved actor received the anesthetic ketamine, which was ruled a contributing factor in his death. Los Angeles Police Capt. Scot Williams told the Los Angeles Times Tuesday, May 21, 2024, that detectives were looking into why the “Friends” star had so much ketamine in his system when he died in October. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Matthew Perry's death being investigated over ketamine level found in actor's blood, reports say

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

An investigation has been opened into the death of Matthew Perry and how the “Friends” actor received the anesthetic ketamine, which was ruled a contributing factor in his death.

Los Angeles Police Capt. Scot Williams told the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday that the police department was assisting the Drug Enforcement Agency with a probe into why the 54-year-old star had so much ketamine in his system when he died in October. The investigation was first reported by TMZ.

Perry was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home. His autopsy, released in December, found that the amount of ketamine in Perry’s blood was in the range used for general anesthesia during surgery. The drug is sometimes used to treat depression.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner said in the autopsy report that Perry also drowned in “the heated end of his pool,” but that it was a secondary factor in his death, deemed an accident.

According to Perry's autopsy, people close to the actor told investigators that he was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy, an experimental treatment used to treat depression and anxiety. But the medical examiner said that his last treatment 1 1/2 weeks earlier wouldn't explain the levels of ketamine in Perry’s blood. The drug is typically metabolized in a matter of hours.

Perry was among the biggest television stars of his generation when he played Chandler Bing alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004 on NBC’s megahit sitcom “Friends.”

© For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Los Angeles Times.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lake Yamanakako

GaijinPot Travel

What’s It Like Living in West Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

teamLab Borderless

GaijinPot Travel

The 10 One Piece Statues in Kumamoto

GaijinPot Blog

10 Japanese Iris Gardens In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Blood Type Theory: A Crash Course

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Ametora: Tokyo Fashion Subculture

Savvy Tokyo

Lake Hyoko

GaijinPot Travel

What Is the Average Cost of Living in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

What Happens If You Get A Traffic Ticket in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Takeda Shrine

GaijinPot Travel