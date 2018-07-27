Maya Kobayashi, sister of late Mao Kobayashi, announces marriage

Popular Japanese TV presenter Maya Kobayashi, 39, sister of the late Mao Kobayashi who passed away last year after a long battle with breast cancer, announced on her blog that she has recently gotten married.

Her husband is four years younger and is not part of the Japanese showbiz world, Kobayashi wrote on her blog dated July 27. The two reportedly got married on July 24.

“I didn’t think I would ever get married, but I did and I think this is a miracle. It must be a present from my sister in heaven who got fed up looking at me being so sad all the time,” Kobayashi wrote in the blog post.

The blog post received over 13,000 congratulatory messages in one day after it was uploaded and fans also visited Mao’s blog, which is still active despite her passing last June.

“I cried when I read your blog post. I’m so happy for you and I’m sure Mao is happy, too,” a fan commented on Maya’s blog.

Maya Kobayashi is one of the best known announcers and showbiz faces in the Japanese TV world. She was also known as a celebrity who had a very strong will to get married and build a family, a topic she often brought up on TV.

