Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: A screenshot from Maya Kobayashi's official blog "Maya's Diary"
entertainment

Maya Kobayashi, sister of late Mao Kobayashi, announces marriage

0 Comments
TOKYO

Popular Japanese TV presenter Maya Kobayashi, 39, sister of the late Mao Kobayashi who passed away last year after a long battle with breast cancer, announced on her blog that she has recently gotten married.

Her husband is four years younger and is not part of the Japanese showbiz world, Kobayashi wrote on her blog dated July 27. The two reportedly got married on July 24.

“I didn’t think I would ever get married, but I did and I think this is a miracle. It must be a present from my sister in heaven who got fed up looking at me being so sad all the time,” Kobayashi wrote in the blog post.

The blog post received over 13,000 congratulatory messages in one day after it was uploaded and fans also visited Mao’s blog, which is still active despite her passing last June.

“I cried when I read your blog post. I’m so happy for you and I’m sure Mao is happy, too,” a fan commented on Maya’s blog.

Maya Kobayashi is one of the best known announcers and showbiz faces in the Japanese TV world. She was also known as a celebrity who had a very strong will to get married and build a family, a topic she often brought up on TV.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a FREE Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI