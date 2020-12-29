Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet with Anglican Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu, and his wife Leah in Cape Town, South Africa. The Duchess of Sussex has settled a claim against Splash News and Picture Agency, with the agency agreeing not to take any photos of her, her husband the Duke of Sussex or their son Archie, should it come out of administration, the High Court has heard. Meghan brought privacy and data protection claims against Splash in March this year over “long lens” photographs taken of her and her son in a Canadian park in January. (Henk Kruger/African News Agency via AP, Pool, File)
entertainment

Meghan and Harry end their eventful 2020 with first podcast

0 Comments
By ANDREW DALTON
LOS ANGELES

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have dropped their first podcast.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and guests from Elton John to their son, Archie, appear on the royal couple's first audio release Tuesday for Spotify, a 34-minute special featuring reflections on 2020.

The couple who stepped down from their royal duties in spring invited friends and people they admire to record audio diaries that were excerpted for the show.

“It’s been a year, and we really we want to honor the compassion and kindness that has helped so many people get through it,” the Duke of Sussex says to introduce the podcast.

“And, at the same time, to honor those who’ve experienced uncertainty and unthinkable loss,” the Duchess of Sussex adds.

John, 73, was among the many musical artists who was in the middle of a tour when the pandemic struck. “All of the sudden we ground to a halt,” he says in his audio diary.

Other contributors include tennis player Naomi Osaka, who won the U.S. Open in 2020 and calls it "the year that I became more grateful for the things and the people around me.”

Stacey Abrams, whose push for voter registration helped put Georgia at the political center of the United States, calls 2020 a year that “saw horror and meanness surge, and justice fight back.”

Despite the coronavirus pandemic dominating headlines, Meghan and Harry managed to make major news at the end of March when they stepped down from their royal duties and soon moved to California, settling in the coastal community of Montecito.

Tuesday's podcast is their first under a multi-year deal between their production company Archewell Audio and Spotify.

With some coaching from his parents, 1-year old Archie ends the podcast with a “Happy new year!"

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Raising A Child In Japan: The Three-Year Health Check

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

12 Essential Japanese New Year’s Family Traditions

Savvy Tokyo

Seasonal Trends

Fukubukuro Favourites For 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #111: Goodbye 2020, Hello 2021!

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Our Favourite Beauty Products 2020: What We Found Out

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Grand Tour of the Mitsuboshi Kaidou, Japan’s ‘Three-Star Road’

GaijinPot Blog

Tochigi

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Miyagi

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 28, 2020-Jan 3, 2021

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥100,000 in Adachi—December 2020

GaijinPot Blog