Meghan Markle's new lifestyle series will debut on Netflix on January 15, 2025 Image: AFP/File
entertainment

Meghan Markle's lifestyle show to premiere Jan 15 on Netflix

LOS ANGELES

Meghan Markle, the actress wife of Britain's Prince Harry, will launch her new lifestyle and cooking show on Netflix on January 15, she announced Thursday on social media.

"I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it," the Duchess of Sussex wrote on Instagram.

Netflix released a trailer for "With Love, Meghan," an eight-episode series in which the "Suits" star will share tips on cooking, gardening, crafting, flower arranging and hosting.

Guests will include celebrated chef Alice Waters, actress Mindy Kaling and close friend Abigail Spencer, one of Meghan's "Suits" co-stars. Harry appears briefly in the trailer.

"Beyond grateful for the support – and fun!" Meghan wrote on Instagram.

In March 2024, Meghan launched the lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.

Since stepping away from their official royal duties in early 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been cut off from the royal purse, forcing them to develop their own sources of income.

Their partnership with Netflix yielded the much-talked-about "Harry & Meghan," a six-episode docuseries launched in December 2022.

In April, the couple -- who live in California -- announced Meghan's lifestyle show, as well as a second series on the world of professional polo. Harry is a long-time polo enthusiast.

They are now estranged from the royal family, after making repeated complaints that Meghan, who is mixed race, was mistreated during their time as working royals.

Harry briefly went to the United Kingdom for the coronation of his father King Charles III, and again after the monarch was diagnosed with cancer.

Harry has reportedly not spoken to his brother William in months. Upon news in March that William's wife Kate was also battling cancer, Harry and Meghan said: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family."

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

