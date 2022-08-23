Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Meghan Markle's 12 part podcast series dropped on Spotify on Tuesday Photo: AFP
entertainment

Meghan Markle hosts Serena Williams as podcast launches

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, launched her long-awaited podcast Tuesday, with tennis megastar Serena Williams as the first guest.

The Duchess of Sussex said the 12-part series, called "Archetypes," -- a play on the name of the couple's oldest child, Archie -- would explore the female experience.

"We're going to live inside and rip apart the boxes women have been placed into for generations," Markle said.

"I want to get to the bottom of where they come from, why they've stuck around for so long, and -– importantly -– how we can move past them."

During the hour-long episode, Markle and Williams, who make much of their friendship and their shared Los Angeles roots, discuss the notion of being "ambitious" and how it is applied differently to men and to women.

"I don't ever remember personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word ambitious, until I started dating my now-husband," the host says, referring to Harry, who makes a brief cameo early in the show.

"And apparently ambition is a terrible, terrible thing -- for a woman, that is, according to some."

Williams, 40, recently indicated she is planning to retire after this month's U.S. Open, lowering the curtain on a glittering tennis career that saw her win 23 Grand Slam titles.

Harry and his wife spectacularly quit British royal life in 2020. They moved to California where they now live in a celebrity-spotted enclave with their two children.

Last year the couple told Oprah Winfrey that life inside "The Firm" had been miserable, and that they had experienced racism, including speculative comments from an unnamed royal on the skin color of their then-unborn child.

Markle is mixed race. The royal family has denied racism.

Much ink has been spilled on the souring of a once-strong friendship between Harry and brother William, who is one day set to inherit the British throne.

In July, the internet was set alight with speculation about Prince William's private proclivities, with fans of the Sussexes claiming earlier negative stories about the couple had been planted to distract from the lurid claims.

Markle's podcast series, which is being carried on Spotify, is part of a lucrative suite of deals the couple have signed that also include television, publishing and motivational speaking.

Harry is due to publish his memoirs later this year, with Buckingham Palace braced for further turbulence.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

5 Jobs in Japan to Meet the Right People for August

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Personalized Housekeeping Services from Kurashinity

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Not So Serious”

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cafes With Free WiFi

Savvy Tokyo

5 MORE Delicious Hokkaido Foods in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Down the Well: The Real Ghost Story That Inspired ‘Ringu’

GaijinPot Blog

Peace in Hyogo: Forest Bathing and Therapy Roads in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Places to Visit in Japan When it’s Too Hot in Summer

GaijinPot Blog