Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Opera - Medea
This image released by The Metropolitan Opera shows soprano Sondra Radvanovsky in the title role of Cherubini's "Medea," which opens the Metropolitan Opera season on Sept. 27. (Marty Sohl/Met Opera via AP)
entertainment

Met Opera starts streaming of live performances to homes

0 Comments
NEW YORK

The Metropolitan Opera is expanding its live telecasts to direct-to-home streaming in areas that don’t have movie theater transmissions, among them Brazil and Italy.

The Met launched its high-definition telecasts to movie theaters in December 2006 and plans 10 broadcasts per season.

The company said Monday that operas will be available for streams in 171 countries and territories beyond the 50 who have had movie-theater access. The cost will be $10-$20 per opera, which will be available for replays in a seven-day window. English, Spanish and French subtitles will be available for the streams.

About 2,000 movie theaters currently show the telecasts, and broadcasts will be available in the U.S. and Canada through location services and geo-fencing software to areas not near the movie transmissions.

Sales for home streaming start Oct. 17 ahead of this season’s first telecast, Cherubini’s “Medea” with Sondra Radvanovsky in an Italian translation starting Oct. 22.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Ways to Enjoy Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Namboku Line

GaijinPot Blog

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Products for Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Karuizawa

GaijinPot Travel

Keto Diet Meets Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Places of Worship: The Shrines of Ise and Daihonzan Eiheiji

GaijinPot Blog

A Remote Worker in Japan’s Guide to Increasing Productivity

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Communication Issues’

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 26 – Oct. 2

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

5 Things That will be More Expensive in Japan in 2022

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-9

Savvy Tokyo