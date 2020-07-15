Newsletter Signup Register / Login
In this 1993 photo, Michael Jackson performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Photo: AP file
entertainment

Michael Jackson channel launching on SiriusXM

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

The King of Pop is joining The Boss and Old Blue Eyes on SiriusXM satellite radio.

The month-long Michael Jackson channel was announced Wednesday by the singer's estate.

The channel will feature music from Jackson's albums and from live performances, including his 1988 concerts at London's Wembley Stadium on his Bad Tour.

Around-the-clock King of Pop programming began at noon. Jackson joins SiriusXM channels devoted to artists like Bruce Springsteen, Frank Sinatra and The Beatles.

Playlists created by singer Akon, Jackson’s brothers and fellow Jackson 5 members Jackie, Marlon and Tito will also be featured.

It will also include music that influenced Jackson from artists including James Brown and Sly & the Family Stone, and artists that Jackson influenced including Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake and Usher.

Journalist and author Steven Ivory, a family friend who interviewed Jackson often, will provide the voice of the channel, telling stories, introducing discussions that chronicle the history and career of Jackson and sharing his own Jackson playlist.

Ivory said the music and message of Jackson, who died in 2009 at age 50, are especially fitting for the world in a moment of trouble and turmoil.

“Michael’s music has always rallied the world to acknowledge historical anguish in songs and videos such as ‘They Don’t Really Care About Us’ and ‘Black or White,‘” Ivory said in a statement. “At the same time, he aspired to unify and lead the world with inspiring anthems like ‘Heal the World’ and ‘Earth Song’ which addressed issues that were important to him such as the care of our planet.”

The channel will be available for 30 days on the SiriusXM app and streaming devices, and on the satellite radio network's channel 50 for a week.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Couples Stuck in Quarantine Found it Helped Them Grow Closer According to Survey

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Momotaro Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Tottori

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #88: 400 Nurses Resign After Being Told They Won’t Get Their Bonus

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Getting a Commuter Pass in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

The Making Of The Eternal Forest At Meiji Shrine

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Just How Much of the Yakuza Series is a Replica of Japan? A lot.

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Washing Machines And Dryers

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 18-19

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

High End Delivery and Takeout Shops In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Yoron Island

GaijinPot Travel