Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Michael Moore hopes his film is 'beginning of the end' for Trump

0 Comments
TORONTO

Provocative filmmaker Michael Moore said on Thursday he hoped his new documentary would mark "the beginning of the end" for the U.S. presidency of Donald Trump.

The liberal activist said "Fahrenheit 11/9," which will get its world premiere at the Toronto film festival later on Thursday, was "a siren call" to what he called a "despairing, dispirited public."

"This film is the moment of truth we've all needed for some time, and I believe its release in theaters nationwide on Sept 21 may well be the real beginning of the end for Donald J Trump," Moore wrote on his website.

Moore, who won an Oscar in 2003 for his gun violence documentary "Bowling for Columbine," said the new film looks at the reasons why the United States elected the businessman and former reality TV star to the White House in November 2016 and "also (to) help show us the way out."

He also called the documentary a "story of hope," and urged voters to turn out for the November midterm congressional elections.

A trailer for the provocative, comedic documentary shows television and film clips of school shootings, white nationalist demonstrations, footage of Trump's public speeches, and interviews with ordinary Americans. It has the tagline, "This is the movie that will end the insanity."

It follows Moore's one-man show on Broadway last year in which he used his satirical blend of humor to target Trump and encourage liberals to turn resentment at the Republican political agenda into resistance.

"Fahrenheit 11/9" takes its title from the early hours of Nov 9, 2016, when Republican candidate Trump was officially declared the victor over Democrat Hillary Clinton. It is also a play on Moore's scathing 2004 "Fahrenheit 9/11" about the Sept 11 2001 attacks on New York and Washington D.C. and the subsequent U.S. led wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The documentary will premiere in Toronto the same week that the New York Times printed an anonymous opinion column in which the writer described "a quiet resistance" to Trump within his own administration, and advance excerpts of a new book by journalist Bob Woodward portraying Trump as prone to impulsive decision-making.

© Click For Restrictions - https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

6 Misconceptions about Teaching English at a Japanese University

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Romance Anime to Fill the Current ‘Your Name’ Void

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Surprising Health Benefits Of Gazpacho

Savvy Tokyo

Anime and Manga

Tama

GaijinPot Travel

Nature

Izu Peninsula

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Lifestyle

Here’s What To Expect At Organic Lifestyle Expo 2018

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon