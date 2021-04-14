Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Music-Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl
Musician Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs in East Rutherford, N.J. on Aug. 1, 2019, left, Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tenn. on Sept. 22, 2019. Jagger and Grohl have teamed up for a hard-rock pandemic anthem called “Eazy Sleazy.” The duo recorded the song in different studio locations and the lyrics mention “prison walls,” “virtual premieres,” numbers that are “grim” and Zoom calls. (AP Photo)
entertainment

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl team up for a pandemic anthem

0 Comments
By MARK KENNEDY
NEW YORK

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl have teamed up for a hard-rock pandemic anthem called “Eazy Sleazy.”

“It’s a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism," Jagger said in a statement Tuesday. “Thanks to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar. It was a lot of fun working with him.”

The duo recorded the song and video in different studio locations — Jagger at home and Grohl in the Foo Fighters studio — and the lyrics mention “prison walls,” “virtual premieres,” numbers that are “grim” and Zoom calls. Jagger complains: “I've got nothing left to wear.”

The song also name-checks Bill Gates, lampoons conspiracy theories and those who deny climate change and gleefully reveals “There's aliens in the deep state.”

But there seems to be hope. Jagger looks ahead and sees a “garden of earthly delights” when vaccines are administered and lockdown ends.

“Everything’s gonna get really freaky/Alright on the night/Soon it’ll be a memory/You’re trying to remember to forget.”

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

A man who truly loves music, Dave Grohl will jam with Everyone at some point! -

Note the Hall & Oates t-shirt, too.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

""Everything’s gonna get really freaky/Alright on the night/Soon it’ll be a memory/You’re trying to remember to forget.”"

Yes indeed, Amen.

Love to see Curt Cobain with them, RIP.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Finding A Gym When You Have Tattoos In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Retiring in Japan: What’s the Best Strategy?

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Miyazaki

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Who To Pick?’ and ‘A Girls’ Bar’?

Savvy Tokyo

Kumamoto

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #126: Top 2021 Cherry Blossom Tweets

GaijinPot Blog

Linemo, Ahamo, Povo or Rakuten Un-Limit: Which New Phone Plan is Right for You?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

6 Ways To Find Furniture for Your Japanese Apartment

GaijinPot Blog