Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US singer Miley Cyrus and her husband, Australian actor Liam Hemsworth -- pictured arriving for a fashion show in Malibu, California in June 2019 -- are reportedly separating less than a year after their wedding Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth to separate: media

0 Comments
By Kyle GRILLOT
LOS ANGELES

Pop star Miley Cyrus and her husband actor Liam Hemsworth have agreed to separate after less than a year of marriage, People magazine has reported.

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and their careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals," a representative for Cyrus was quoted as telling People.

Cyrus's management team did not immediately reply to AFP requests for confirmation.

People said that rumors of a split between the 26-year-old singer and her Australian husband, who is 29, began a day earlier when Cyrus -- who has been ranked as one of the world's most powerful celebrities -- posted a photo of herself on Instagram not wearing a wedding ring.

The couple have had a long and at times stormy relationship.

They met in 2009 while filming the romantic drama "The Last Song." In 2012 they were engaged, but ended the engagement the following year.

In 2016, they were engaged again.

And in December 2018 they married in a private ceremony at their home in Nashville, Tennessee, only a month after losing their California home in a wildfire.

But in an interview for Elle magazine's current issue, Cyrus said that she didn't like the idea of being called "wife," which she said was "confusing."

She said she did not "fit into a stereotypical wife role" and that she was "very sexually attracted to women." Cyrus reportedly declared as a young teen that she was "pansexual."

The daughter of country star Billy Ray Cyrus and of actress/producer Tish Cyrus, Miley has had a huge profile in the entertainment world. She played in the Disney series "Hannah Montana," repeatedly hosted "Saturday Night Live" and served as a coach on the television singing competition "The Voice."

She was MTV's Artist of the Year in 2013, and was selected the same year by Time magazine as a finalist for Person of the Year honors.

Hemsworth -- whose brothers Chris and Luke are also actors -- has starred in movies including "Isn't It Romantic" and the "Hunger Games" series.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Festivals

Fukuroi Enshu Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Unexpected Fees to Expect in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sponsored Post

Sail Training Ship Nippon Maru: A Must-Add To Your Yokohama Itinerary

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #43: Earthquake? This Cat DGAF

GaijinPot Blog

Anime & Manga

Comiket (Comic Market)

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Mother-Daughter Day Out: Pampering and Connecting at the Enoshima Island Spa

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Starbucks Get Fruity With New Line of Peach-Flavored Drinks

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi