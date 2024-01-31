Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
UK MPs called on the government to tighten up legislation to root out misogyny and discrimination in the music industry Photo: AFP
entertainment

Misogyny and sexual assault rife in music industry: UK MPs

0 Comments
LONDON

British MPs on Tuesday called on the music industry to clean up its act, as it laid bare a catalogue of misogyny, discrimination and sexual abuse in a damning report.

"The music industry has always prided itself on being a vehicle for social change," parliament's Women and Equalities Committee said. "When it comes to discrimination, and the harassment and sexual abuse of women, it has a lot of work to do."

The 74-page report, "Misogyny in Music", looked at the entire music sector, from radio stations and recording studios, to festivals and orchestras.

The industry "is still routinely described as a 'boys' club'", with predominantly white men in key roles, the MPs said.

"Women seeking careers in music continue to face unjustifiable limitations in opportunity, a lack of support, gender discrimination and sexual harassment as well as the 'persistent issue of equal pay' in a sector dominated by self-employment," they added.

"These issues are intensified for artists faced with intersectional barriers" such as ethnic minorities or the LGBTQ+ community, it added.

Last year saw women rise to the top of UK music sales charts like never before, with seven of the top 10 most streamed tracks coming from female artists.

But their success masks a darker reality, the MPs said, as women still only represented less than a third of top-selling artists and 14 percent of songwriters.

Female under-representation is everywhere, particularly in positions of power but also among artists signing with major record labels, in radio or streaming broadcasts, festival headliners or performers selected for the most prestigious awards.

Last year's Glastonbury Festival -- the country's biggest and best known -- was criticized for only having male headliners.

In the last 20 years, only five female stars have earned top billing.

This year, Glastonbury co-organizer Emily Eavis raised the prospect of having two female headliners, sparking media speculation of potential appearances by Dua Lipa and Madonna.

Eavis told the committee during evidence sessions: "We're trying our best so the pipeline needs to be developed.

"This starts way back with the record companies, radio. I can shout as loud as I like but we need to get everyone on board."

The report, based on individual interviews and in-person hearings, throws up complaints about salary inequalities and systematic belittling of women, as well as a focus on their physical appearance.

"Despite increases in representation, discrimination and misogyny remain endemic," it added.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Japanese Folklore in Studio Ghibli Animation

GaijinPot Blog

5 Healthy Restaurants in Azabudai Hills

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

10 Best Regional Udon Dishes Across Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Decora

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 29 – Feb. 4, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Hodosan Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Tokyo Joypolis

GaijinPot Travel

Kirishima Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Jojakko-ji

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Akan

GaijinPot Travel

Authentic Japanese Cooking Classes in Shikoku

GaijinPot Blog