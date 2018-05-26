Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Fans of the late singer Hideki Saijo watch as the hearse carrying his casket leaves his funeral service in Tokyo on Saturday. Photo: KYODO
entertainment

More than 10,000 fans farewell singer Hideki Saijo

2 Comments
TOKYO

More than 10,000 fans paid tribute Saturday to singer Hideki Saijo at his funeral service in Tokyo.

Saijo, popular in Asia and best known for his cover song of the mega-hit "YMCA," died of acute heart failure on May 6 at the age of 63.

Saijo, also an actor, debuted in 1972 at the age of 16 and quickly rose to stardom along with idol singers Hiromi Go and Goro Noguchi. Together they were dubbed "Shin Gosanke," or the top three.

At Saturday’s funeral service, Go and Noguchi each gave eulogies.

As the hearse carrying Saijo’s casket left, thousands of fans outside, who had been in tears, started singing “YMCA.”

© Japan Today/KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

no matter how cheesy his cover of ymca was he has an entertainer to the last! RIP you will be missed!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Of all the Japanese I've come across, I'm convinced they think "YMCA" aka "Young Man" (here in Japan) was made here ...in Japan.

I wonder how many other things Japanese think are/were made or invented here but aren't.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

