More than 10,000 fans farewell singer Hideki Saijo

Fans of the late singer Hideki Saijo watch as the hearse carrying his casket leaves his funeral service in Tokyo on Saturday.

More than 10,000 fans paid tribute Saturday to singer Hideki Saijo at his funeral service in Tokyo.

Saijo, popular in Asia and best known for his cover song of the mega-hit "YMCA," died of acute heart failure on May 6 at the age of 63.

Saijo, also an actor, debuted in 1972 at the age of 16 and quickly rose to stardom along with idol singers Hiromi Go and Goro Noguchi. Together they were dubbed "Shin Gosanke," or the top three.

At Saturday’s funeral service, Go and Noguchi each gave eulogies.

As the hearse carrying Saijo’s casket left, thousands of fans outside, who had been in tears, started singing “YMCA.”

© Japan Today/KYODO