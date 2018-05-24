Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Multiple women have accused Morgan Freeman of sexual misconduct Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Morgan Freeman accused of sexual harassment: CNN

By Bryan R. Smith
LOS ANGELES

Multiple women are accusing Morgan Freeman of sexual misconduct, CNN reported Thursday.

Sixteen people -- eight of whom say they were victims -- described a variety of troubling behavior on production sets or on promotional tours over Morgan's career.

The cable network quoted a young production assistant who says Morgan harassed her over a period of months in the summer of 2015, while she was working on his bank heist comedy "Going in Style."

She accuses Freeman of touching her repeatedly, resting his hand on her lower back or rubbing her lower back without permission, and frequently making comments about her appearance.

The woman said Freeman, who turns 80 next week, continually tried to lift her skirt and kept asking if she was wearing underwear.

Actor Alan Arkin "made a comment telling him to stop. Morgan got freaked out and didn't know what to say," the woman said.

A senior member of the "Now You See Me" (2013) production staff told CNN team members knew "not to wear any top that would show our breasts, not to wear anything that would show our bottoms," or any fitted clothes, if Freeman was coming by them.

Freeman is the latest in a litany of Hollywood celebrities and other high-profile public figures accused of sexual misconduct since revelations about alleged serial abuser Harvey Weinstein sparked the #MeToo movement last year.

He is also accused of staring at women's breasts, asking a woman how she felt about sexual harassment and asking women to twirl for him.

CNN emailed a "detailed list" of the accusations against Freeman but his spokespeople have not commented. AFP reached out separately but there was no immediate response.

