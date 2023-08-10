Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Alec Baldwin Set Shooting
FILE - This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 23, 2021, used for the film “Rust.” On Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed agreed to forgo a preliminary hearing that would have provided court testimony from dozens of people, including eyewitnesses to Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
entertainment

Movie weapons supervisor pleads not guilty to manslaughter in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin

By MORGAN LEE
SANTA FE, N.M.

The woman who oversaw the use of weapons on the movie set where Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence, New Mexico court officials said.

Movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed waived her right to an arraignment on the charges in the 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western movie “Rust," officials said Wednesday.

A state district judge tentatively scheduled a trial for December.

A defense attorney for Gutierrez-Reed has characterized it a tragic accident and says the weapons specialist committed no crime. Prosecutors allege Gutierrez-Reed was negligent in the handling of firearms and ammunition on the set.

“Rust” safety coordinator and assistant director David Halls has pleaded no contest to a charge of unsafe handling of a firearm and received a suspended sentence of six months’ probation.

In April, prosecutors dropped charges against Baldwin, who was pointing a gun at Hutchins when it went off, killing her and injuring director Joel Souza.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

What amazes me is that there were live rounds anywhere near the set - I mean why were they there? It's a film set, not a shooting range.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

