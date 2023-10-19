Newsletter Signup Register / Login
MTV-EMAs Canceled
FILE - Taika Waititi, left, and Rita Ora host the European MTV Awards 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Nov. 13, 2022. The MTV European Music Awards have canceled its 2023 ceremony next month citing the Israel-Hamas War. The event had been scheduled for Paris on Nov. 5, with Ozuna, Renée Rapp and Thirty Second to Mars among the performers. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
entertainment

MTV cancels EMAs awards show in Paris, citing Israel-Hamas war

1 Comment
PARIS

The MTV Europe Music Awards on Thursday canceled its performance-packed ceremony slated for next month, citing the Israel-Hamas War.

The event had been scheduled for Paris on Nov. 5, with Ozuna, Renée Rapp and Thirty Second to Mars among the performers.

“The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement also said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life.”

MTV said the EMAs would return in November 2024.

Taylor Swift was the big winner at last year's EMAs in Dusseldorf, Germany, collecting four trophies including for best artist, best video and best longform video.

Swift was again this year's top nominee with seven, with Olivia Rodrigo and SZA tied for second with six apiece.

What Awards ?

