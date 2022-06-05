Newsletter Signup Register / Login
MTV Movie &TV Awards-Jennifer Lopez
FILE - Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Lopez will be honored for her film and television achievements at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. The network announced Friday that Lopez will receive the Generation Award on Sunday in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

MTV Movie & TV Awards return; 'Spider-Man' leads nominations

LOS ANGELES

The MTV Movie & TV Awards return Sunday with a live show that could see “Spider-Man: No Way Home" snag some trophies.

The 2021 sensation enters the show as the leading nominee with seven. With almost $1.9 billion earned at the box office, “No Way Home” was the biggest film of the year and a fan favorite, though it was largely overlooked by the major awards shows.

MTV's celebration of films and television shows is a lighter, breezier show. Vanessa Hudgens is hosting this year and the show will be broadcast live from Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern on MTV, BET, Comedy Central, VH1 and other Paramount networks.

Jack Black will receive the Comic Genius honor, while Jennifer Lopez is this year's Generation Award recipient, which celebrates actors whose diverse contributions in both film and television have turned them into household names.

HBO's “Euphoria" has six nominations while “The Batman” has four. In all, 26 awards will be handed out in gender-neutral categories during the two-hour show.

This year the show has added best song and “Here for the Hookup” awards.

Diplo and Swae Lee will perform “Tupelo Shuffle” from the upcoming “Elvis” biopic from director Baz Luhrmann.

The ceremony is returning to a live format after being pre-recorded for several years.

