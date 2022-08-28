Newsletter Signup Register / Login
MTV Video Music Awards
This combination of photos show LL Cool J hosting the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 22, 2022, left, Nicki Minaj at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on May 6, 2019, center, and Jack Harlow at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York on Sept. 12, 2021. The rappers will host the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28. (AP Photo)
entertainment

MTV VMAs ready to host, honor some of music's biggest acts

0 Comments
NEW YORK

The MTV Video Music Awards are back Sunday with some of the biggest names in music vying for the network's fabled Moon Person statue.

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow and Kendrick Lamar are tied for leading nominees with seven apiece. Harlow and Lil Nas X's collaboration “Industry Baby” propelled their nominations, landing them in competition for artist of the year along with Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lizzo.

Closely behind are Harry Styles and Doja Cat, who received six nominations apiece, while Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Tayler Swift and The Weeknd each have five.

Harlow is pulling double duty, joining LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj as the show's emcees. The VMAs are being being held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and will air beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Minaj will perform hits from throughout her career and accept the show’s video vanguard award, which MTV has said she’s receiving for her artistry, barrier-breaking hip-hop and status as a global superstar. The honor is named after Michael Jackson.

Eminem, Snoop Dogg, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Bad Bunny are also set to perform

Madonna, who is the most awarded artist in MTV history with 20 wins, becomes the only artist to receive a nomination in each of the VMAs five decades. She earned her 69th nomination for her 14th studio album “Madame X.”

Lamar returns to the VMAs as a nominee for the first time since 2018, with nods for best hip-hop, direction, visual effects, editing, and a category known as video for good, while his songs “family ties” and “N95” are competing for best cinematography.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Peace in Hyogo: Forest Bathing and Therapy Roads in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Personalized Housekeeping Services from Kurashinity

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Places to Visit in Japan When it’s Too Hot in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Move Over Kyoto: 5 Fantastic Spots in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Spinach, Weeds and Chinese Cabbage: Key Words in the Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Not So Serious”

Savvy Tokyo

5 Jobs in Japan to Meet the Right People for August

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Emergencies

Savvy Tokyo

Landmark

Aomori Bay

GaijinPot Travel

Tips To Relieve Back Pain Caused By Working From Home

Savvy Tokyo