Foo Fighters' 'Your Favorite Toy' is a high-energy return that takes some risks

This album cover image released by RCA Records shows "Your Favorite Toy" by Foo Fighters. (RCA Records via AP)

review

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

Frontman Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters had a tumultuous two years.

In 2024, Grohl announced he fathered a child outside his marriage. In 2025, the band parted ways with drummer Josh Freese after just one tour — and two months later, hired Ilan Rubin to replace him. There has been plenty of change, uncertainty and introspection to sort through.

But on “Your Favorite Toy,” Foo Fighters’ 12th full-length studio album out Friday, the 15-time Grammy winners are clearly having fun.

While 2023’s “But Here We Are” was largely therapeutic in the wake of the deaths of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins and Grohl’s mother, “Your Favorite Toy” is the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band’s return to their 1990s, garage rock beginnings.

When you have a catalog as dissected as Foo Fighters, the next album always has a massive challenge to find its place. “Your Favorite Toy” takes a few potentially polarizing risks — some might consider them flaws — with an aggressive, fast-paced punk style, distorted vocals and occasional overly compressed production. But for Foo Fighters, it’s an energy-lifting listen.

“Caught In The Echo” is a thunderous tone-setter for the mostly loud and brisk 10-track album, recorded at Grohl’s home studio. After a blistering opening riff, Grohl shouts: “Do I? Do I? Do I? Do I?” — Foo Fighters’ most lively leadoff track since “Bridge Burning” on 2011’s “Wasting Light.”

In the thrashing “Of All People,” Grohl grapples with the mixed emotions of thinking “I’d seen a ghost” while encountering an unsavory person from his past.

“Of all people you survived,” Grohl growls. “When no one else could stay alive / You know you should be dead / But you’re alive instead.”

The title track raises an eyebrow at first because it's strikingly different with Grohl’s fuzzy-sounding vocals, during which it seems he’s shouting at himself. But it’s punchy, catchy and stadium tour ready.

“If You Only Knew” might become a fan favorite with its “classic” Foo Fighters feel, defined by tempo changes and shifts from a gravelly Grohl to melodic, softer tones. There’s also some inspiring drumming by Rubin, most recently of Nine Inch Nails, who makes a solid first impression throughout this, his debut album with Foo Fighters.

On the blistering-paced “Spit Shine,” Grohl screeches about refocusing: “The grass is never greener / Time ain’t no redeemer / Pull yourself together Mr. Man.” Validation is the theme on the foot-tapping “Child Actor.”

“Unconditional” has a 1980s new wave, post-punk style with hints of The Cure as an optimistic Grohl insists: “There are better days awaiting.”

“Asking For A Friend,” the album’s closer, starts with a soft melody that builds into a mix of passion and aggression capped by Grohl screaming: “What is real? / I’m asking for a friend ... / Or is this the end?”

Certainly not for Foo Fighters. Not with such an in-your-face welcome back.

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“Your Favorite Toy” by Foo Fighters

Three and a half stars out of five.

On repeat: “If You Only Knew,” “Asking For A Friend,” “Caught In The Echo,” “Unconditional”

Skip it: “Window”

For fans of: Garage punk, Grohl's growls, trying new things

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