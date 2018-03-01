Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Musical 'Evita' kicks off Asian tour in Singapore

0 Comments
SINGAPORE

Forty years after opening in London's West End, the musical "Evita", about Argentina's legendary first lady, Eva Peron, made its Asian debut in Singapore this month.

Directed by Broadway's Harold Prince and produced by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, the show charts the rags-to-riches story of former President Juan Peron's wife, whose death, at the height of her popularity, cemented her status in Argentina.

The story is still relevant today, say cast members and the musical's director.

"There are themes about love, and a woman's determination, and essentially a woman's strength in politics, which I think we are wanting more of in the world," said British actress Emma Kingston, who plays Evita, as she was affectionately known.

In an interview, Prince agreed, saying, "The other thing, of course, is the larger message, because that pertains to all of us. Who are our icons? And are they appropriately our icons? Or are they dictators?"

The musical and its hit songs, such as "Don't Cry For Me, Argentina" and "High Flying Adored", was inspired by the image of Evita raising her hands at the microphone addressing huge rallies, with her blonde hair drawn back into a chignon.

The 1996 film based on the musical starred the singer Madonna opposite Antonio Banderas.

"Evita" originally opened in 1978 at London's Prince Edward Theatre, where it ran for eight years.

The current version is to run in Singapore until March 18, before travelling to Hong Kong, Taiwan and Tokyo.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hafu2Hafu Project Creator Answers Questions on Half-Japanese Identity

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

8men Okinawa

GaijinPot Travel

Temples

Oka-dera Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Fashion

Beyond East & West: A Look Into Yumi Katsura’s Japan-Inspired Dresses

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Anime and Manga

Osaka Den Den Town

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Parks and Gardens

Senganen Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Been There, Learnt That: The Ins And Outs Of Japanese School Clubs

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club