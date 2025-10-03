 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Elon Musk is the world's wealthiest person Image: AFP/File
entertainment

Musk joins 'cancel Netflix' campaign

0 Comments
SAN FRANCISCO

Elon Musk has urged his 227 million social media followers to cancel their Netflix subscriptions, accusing the streaming platform of promoting what he describes as transgender propaganda.

In his latest culture war campaign, the Tesla tycoon joined a trend launched by conservative social media account Libs of TikTok that cited the animated series "Dead End: Paranormal Park" and Netflix's corporate diversity efforts as a cause for dropping the streaming service.

The show's creator, Hamish Steele, is accused of making social media remarks about conservative activist Charlie Kirk's assassination in September that were seen by conservatives online as disrespectful and led to the backlash.

Netflix's shares fell two percent on Wednesday when the controversy gained traction and were down as much as another two percent Thursday on Wall Street.

"Cancel Netflix," Musk wrote in a Wednesday post on X, the platform he owns, quoting another post made by Libs of TikTok.

That post shared screenshots of a Netflix company report that said it had increased the number of non-white directors and lead actors on its programs.

In a later post on the issue, Musk encouraged his followers to "Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids."

Steele addressed the controversy in a few Bluesky posts that have since been deleted: "It's all lies and slander!"

Musk, the world's wealthiest person, has a personal connection to transgender issues. His eldest daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, publicly transitioned in 2022 and legally changed both her name and gender identity.

Musk has claimed his child was "killed" by the "woke mind virus" instilled at an elite California school.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, financing, and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on October 4, 2025, from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 30 – Oct. 6)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

The Japanese Elementary School Event Schedule Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Top 10 Tsukimi (Moon Viewing) Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Gassan

GaijinPot Travel

Events

15 Halloween Food & Drink Offerings in Japan For 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 30 – Oct. 6)

GaijinPot Blog

Food

5 Charming Tokyo Shopping Streets For a Taste of Local Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

I Visited The New Harry Potter Shop in Harajuku

GaijinPot Blog

Why Dating in Japan Is So Hard—and What Actually Helps

GaijinPot Blog

The 2025 Japan Census Is Mandatory—Skip It and Risk a ¥500,000 Fine

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Finding A Gym When You Have Tattoos in Japan

Savvy Tokyo