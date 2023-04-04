Newsletter Signup Register / Login
'My Neighbor Totoro' play on London stage bags 6 Olivier awards

LONDON

A stage adaptation of the Studio Ghibli classic "My Neighbor Totoro" triumphed at the Olivier Awards in London on Sunday, winning in six categories, the most among nominees.

Based on the 1988 coming-of-age film about two young sisters who befriend forest spirits, the play was named best entertainment or comedy while also winning awards for best director, costume design, sound design, set design and lighting design.

Japan's Kimie Nakano was among the play's award winners for her costume designs. The play received a total of nine nominations, also the most among entries.

The stage production came to fruition after composer Joe Hisaishi, who wrote the music for the film, obtained the consent of Hayao Miyazaki, who directed the anime film, according to collaborator Nippon Television Network Corp.

"My Neighbor Totoro" was produced by the Royal Shakespeare Company and premiered at London's Barbican Centre from October last year through January, with the entire cast comprised of British East and Southeast Asian actors.

It is slated to return to the stage from November this year to March next year after receiving overwhelming acclaim.

In Tokyo on Monday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said, "The awards reflected how Japan's culture and arts transcended language and borders via success on the global stage to receive praise."

Established in 1976 in honor of British actor Laurence Olivier, the awards are recognized as Britain's most prestigious stage honors.

Previous Japanese winners of the Olivier awards include ballerina Yoko Morishita in 1985 and butoh dance troupe Sankai Juku in 2002.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

