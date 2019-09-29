Naomi Osaka pokes fun at Japan comedians' 'bleach' comments

Naomi Osaka poked fun on Sunday at a Japanese comedy duo's reported comments that the Japanese and Haitian tennis star needed to pick up some "bleach."
The relatively unknown female comedy pairing "A Masso" reportedly suggested last week Osaka needed "bleach," and said the 21-year-old former world number one was "too sunburned" during a live performance.
They apologized after the skit referring to Osaka made news.
"'Too sunburned' lol that's wild," Osaka wrote on Twitter. "I never get sunburned" by using a sunscreen, she added -- naming a local brand.
Osaka is the face of several leading Japanese brands, including the carrier ANA, and "Naomi-chan" -- as she is affectionately known -- was the main attraction at this month's Pan Pacific Open in Osaka, which she won.
But she has faced controversies over her dual heritage in a nation that has been traditionally racially homogeneous, as well as scrutiny for her imperfect Japanese speaking skills -- though others insist it adds to her charm.
In January, her sponsor Nissin Foods, known for its pot noodles, was accused of "whitewashing" for an animated "anime" style advert that depicted Osaka with pale skin.
Nissin Foods said Osaka had approved the advert but pulled it after a media firestorm.© 2019 AFP
3 Comments
Login to comment
sensei258
How much do you want to bet her publicist said it would be better for you if you laughed it off instead of complaining? She doesn't strike me as the type of person who would think that was funny. But she used the opportunity to make more money by plugging her sunblock company.
Strangerland
How DARE she laugh it off and pretend like she isn't money hungry with no other motivations in life.
We see through you Naomi. You're on watch.
oldman_13
Much ado about nothing.
It was a joke, comedians make these kinds of jokes all the time.
Stop being perpetually offended, even Naomi could care less.
JJ Jetplane
@sensei258
I think the way she handled it was smart. I’ve noticed in Japan, that even though anger is justified in some cases, the person that shows their emotions or anger becomes the bad person. Doesn’t matter the reasons why you became angry, the angry person is typically viewed as the person that’s wrong. Therefore, if she expressed anger, it may have affected the way people view the situation and her.
Strangerland
And some people say she doesn't understand Japan...
Vince Black
Relatively unknown comedians. Their already impressive status is about to go all the way down into pathetic obscurity