Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Netflix signs deal for Thai cave boy rescue miniseries

0 Comments
BANGKOK

Netflix said on Tuesday it had secured the rights to make a miniseries about the dramatic rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from a cave in northern Thailand last year that captured international attention.

"The story combines so many unique local and universal themes which connected people from all walks of life, from all around the world," Erika North, Netflix's Director of International Originals, said.

"Thailand is a very important market for Netflix and we are looking forward to bringing this inspiring local, but globally resonant story...to life," she added.

The "Wild Boars" soccer team, aged between 11 and 16, and their 25-year-old coach became trapped on June 23 while exploring the cave complex in the northern province of Chiang Rai when a rainy season downpour flooded the tunnels.

A 17-day effort to rescue them gripped the world with experts from various countries volunteering to help.

"We look forward to working with all involved parties to ensure our story is told accurately," assistant coach Ekkapol"Ake" Chantapong said.

The miniseries will be directed by Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu and Nattawut "Baz" Poonpiriya.

Netflix and SK Global Entertainment secured the rights from the 13 Thamluang, a company established by the boys and their coach.

So far, two books about the rescue have been published while a feature film by British-Thai director Tom Waller, "The Cave", wrapped up shooting in December, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Investing in Japanese Real Estate with Low Money Down: How to Get the Best Financing Terms

Apr 23rd (Tue), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Best Places To See Wisteria In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy News

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2019: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Yoron Island

GaijinPot Travel

Emoji Nation: Peculiar Emoticons You’ll Find in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Studio Ghibli is Hiring Digital Animators for an Upcoming Feature Film

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Kinseiken Daigahara Confectionary Shop

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy